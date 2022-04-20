Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $76,000.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $32.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 7,555 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $232,920.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

