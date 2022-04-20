Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,345 Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $14,162,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vale by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $5,483,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vale by 6.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 99,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the third quarter worth about $6,371,000.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 32.88%.

VALE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vale from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.04.

About Vale (Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.