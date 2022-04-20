Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 11,399 shares during the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $41.32.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:AY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.21). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $271.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently -676.92%.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $43.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc owns, manages, and invests in renewable energy, storage, natural gas and heat, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, Uruguay, Spain, Italy, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 39 assets comprising 2,044 megawatts (MW) of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 55 thermal megawatts of district heating capacity; 1,229 miles of electric transmission lines; and 17.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

