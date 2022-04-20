Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the third quarter worth $225,000.

Shares of TAIL stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.75.

