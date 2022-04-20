Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 208.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,975,000 after acquiring an additional 140,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,068,000 after acquiring an additional 40,536 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Shares of AFG stock opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.57 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.