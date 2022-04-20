Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.33.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock worth $6,557,116 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $96.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.21. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $79.35 and a 12 month high of $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

