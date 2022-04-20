Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,596,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,421,000 after buying an additional 1,526,914 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,467,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,169,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,784,000 after buying an additional 708,027 shares during the period. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,939,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,061,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 534,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $56.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.78 and a beta of 1.97. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $39.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $350.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.67 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 935.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FUN shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

