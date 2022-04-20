Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,354 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,354 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fastly were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 285.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 745,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,166,000 after acquiring an additional 552,438 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fastly by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,995,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,979,000 after buying an additional 528,067 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fastly by 815.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 541,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,183,000 after buying an additional 482,006 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $15,707,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Fastly by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,959,000 after buying an additional 297,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 2,888 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $40,316.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,345 shares of company stock worth $899,605 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $19.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.89. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 62.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Fastly Profile (Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.