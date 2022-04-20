Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSE:BBN opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $19.16 and a 12-month high of $27.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

