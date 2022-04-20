Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 4,306 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,306 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYJ. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 333,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 152,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,297,000 after buying an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 127,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 103,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after buying an additional 7,301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IYJ opened at $103.64 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.89.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

