Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 5,457 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get PGIM Global High Yield Fund alerts:

Shares of GHY opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.54. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Global High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.