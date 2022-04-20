Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $282,000 Position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in DigitalOcean by 577.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DigitalOcean by 8,441.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $981,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in DigitalOcean by 191.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 17,368 shares in the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DOCN opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $133.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 30.39 and a current ratio of 30.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.01.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $119.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.02 million. DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Amy Butte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.66, for a total transaction of $288,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 40,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $2,459,724.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,625 over the last 90 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOCN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $115.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.45.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

