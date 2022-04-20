Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes $293,000 Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the second quarter valued at about $561,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after buying an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VAW opened at $198.02 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $171.56 and a 1-year high of $201.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.47.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

