Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Affirm by 236.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Affirm alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.

AFRM stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.24.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Profile (Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.