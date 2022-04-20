Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Affirm by 157.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $314,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Affirm by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Affirm by 236.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 19,740 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 43.24% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on AFRM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Affirm from $72.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affirm currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.25.
Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.07 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 74.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.
In other Affirm news, CFO Michael Linford sold 48,150 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $3,175,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 16.48% of the company’s stock.
Affirm Profile (Get Rating)
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Affirm (AFRM)
- Does PNC Financial Stock Belong in Your Portfolio?
- Institutional Buying Puts A Bottom In Manpower Group Inc
- Workhorse Johnson & Johnson Plows New All-Time Highs
- Fastenal Stock is Ready to Sprint Higher
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Fires On All Cylinders
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.