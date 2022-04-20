Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SLYG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.00 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $77.45 and a one year high of $96.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.82.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

