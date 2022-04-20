Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,012 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in TELUS by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $20.36 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.65.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; equipment sales from mobile technologies; data services revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; customer care and business services; healthcare solutions; and home and business security, agriculture, voice, and other telecommunications services.

