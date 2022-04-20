Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,294 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 19,069 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 57.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 7.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,551,886 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,927 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 9,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 5.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,382 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Majestic Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -648.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.30. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.74 million. First Majestic Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue was up 75.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is -149.93%.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

