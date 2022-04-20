Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSCR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000.

BSCR stock opened at $19.64 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $22.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.08.

