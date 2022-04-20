Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Finally, StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Cnh Capital Co Ltd purchased 10,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.06 per share, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $716,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 156,192 shares of company stock valued at $3,869,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PUBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of PUBM stock opened at $25.79 on Wednesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.30 and a 12 month high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.89.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $75.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. Research analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

