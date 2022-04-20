Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 6,307 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWO. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 634,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,983 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 243,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,535 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,807,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 170,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 16,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $95,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mary Kathryn Riskey sold 13,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $79,648.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,847 shares of company stock valued at $278,091. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

TWO stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.76 and a 12-month high of $8.15.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 111.05%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

About Two Harbors Investment (Get Rating)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

