Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 697 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSEX. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $195,000. 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

MSEX opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.82. Middlesex Water has a 1 year low of $77.31 and a 1 year high of $121.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Middlesex Water ( NASDAQ:MSEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is 56.04%.

MSEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middlesex Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.00.

In other Middlesex Water news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $50,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 1,000 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.33, for a total value of $103,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,506 shares of company stock worth $575,617 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.