Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in iStar were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iStar by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 676,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,978,000 after purchasing an additional 21,171 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at about $4,448,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of iStar by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 83,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iStar by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,736,000 after buying an additional 53,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of iStar in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. iStar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.43 and a fifty-two week high of $27.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

