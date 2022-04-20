Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth $20,746,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth $11,325,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 93.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,641,000 after purchasing an additional 186,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Shares of GKOS opened at $60.99 on Wednesday. Glaukos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $98.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.67.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $73.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.27 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. will post -2.06 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

