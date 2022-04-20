Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 184,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 46,426 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $904,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1,636.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 103,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after buying an additional 85,858 shares during the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $13.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.64 and a 12 month high of $19.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America cut shares of O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

