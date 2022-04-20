Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,836 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANF. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at $29,688,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,710.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 459,974 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,309,000 after purchasing an additional 454,753 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,247,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 4th quarter valued at $11,236,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 706,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after purchasing an additional 301,880 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANF shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.47 and a fifty-two week high of $48.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.13). Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

