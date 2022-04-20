Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,001,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,117,000 after buying an additional 265,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after buying an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,220,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,724,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 9.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,414,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,783,000 after buying an additional 203,362 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

EXTR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley raised their target price on Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.37. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 1.96.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 115.23% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.65, for a total value of $126,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,900 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extreme Networks (Get Rating)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.