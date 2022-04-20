Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STC. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 25.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:STC opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services Co. has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.67 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.62%.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

