Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,781 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Lamb Weston by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.20.

NYSE LW opened at $68.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $85.72.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.64 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 66.02% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 61.64%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

