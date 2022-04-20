Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Sally Beauty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000.

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 125.54%. The business had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.70.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

