Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,370,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,174,000 after buying an additional 313,166 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,148,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 588.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 698.6% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 47,663 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Fulgent Genetics by 359.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 46,038 shares during the period. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.42. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.50 and a 12 month high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 51.12% and a return on equity of 51.21%. The company’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

