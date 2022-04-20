Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $741,000 Stock Position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,332 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 481,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 71,600 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 8,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. The business had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.31.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

