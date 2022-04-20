Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $749,000 Stock Position in Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Realogy were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Realogy by 193.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Realogy by 46.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Realogy by 57.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Realogy by 100.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Realogy in the third quarter valued at about $205,000.

Several research analysts have commented on RLGY shares. TheStreet raised Realogy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Realogy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Realogy from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Realogy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $13.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.15. Realogy Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $21.03.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realogy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Realogy Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

