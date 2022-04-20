Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $772,000 Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,679 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $185,396.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CORT opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $25.68.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 30.74%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.25.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.