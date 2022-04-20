Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $779,000 Holdings in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $175,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 28.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth $213,000.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 160,338 shares in the company, valued at $4,810,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATI opened at $29.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $20.40. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.11.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.