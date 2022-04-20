Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $789,000 Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 92.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 543,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,065 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 374,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 22.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,951 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 12.4% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 16,944,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 24.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 81,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Genworth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $625,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Restrepo, Jr. purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GNW opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.05. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.61.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

