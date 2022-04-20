Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $799,000 Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Industries by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 73,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.82.

In other news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN stock opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $35.35.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.58 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

