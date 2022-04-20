Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $828,000 Stock Holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 225.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,231,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,076 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,508,000 after purchasing an additional 543,512 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 927,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,939,000 after purchasing an additional 31,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 861,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,825,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.61 and a beta of 1.53. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.35 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $160.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

