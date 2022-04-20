Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $832,000 Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE:WRE opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05 and a beta of 0.87. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.89%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

