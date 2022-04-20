Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $845,000 Stock Holdings in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 1,497.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 359,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 336,592 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 113.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 473,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,769,000 after acquiring an additional 251,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Barnes Group by 79.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,289,000 after acquiring an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnes Group during the third quarter valued at about $4,354,000. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its stake in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,674,000 after acquiring an additional 83,837 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Barnes Group news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $75,283.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:B opened at $36.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.92. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $56.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on B shares. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

