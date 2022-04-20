Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $850,000 Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAY. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 138.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after purchasing an additional 417,173 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $618,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bottomline Technologies by 50.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.67. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.17.

In related news, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

