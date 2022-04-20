Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,594 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,528,000. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROCK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Gibraltar Industries from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.33.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $334.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.00 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

