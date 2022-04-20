Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,166 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,588 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 290,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,342,000 after buying an additional 11,241 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $5,867,000. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $65.53 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Compass Point upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.29.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

