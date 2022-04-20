Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,868,000 after buying an additional 1,493,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,257,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 878,500 shares in the last quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the third quarter worth $5,160,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 76.1% during the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 405,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,105,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 27.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 479,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,971,000 after purchasing an additional 103,386 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amkor Technology stock opened at $19.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.51. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 23.86%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $122,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,900 over the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

