Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $89,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 196.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 84.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the third quarter valued at $228,000. 68.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NEU stock opened at $336.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $323.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.35. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $296.05 and a 1-year high of $388.42.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 23.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.78%.

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company is also involved in the sale of tetraethyl lead.

