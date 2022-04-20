Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ManTech International alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ManTech International from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

ManTech International stock opened at $82.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.21. ManTech International Co. has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $92.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.73.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.09 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile (Get Rating)

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.