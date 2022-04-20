Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Veritex were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Veritex by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,652 shares in the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC increased its holdings in Veritex by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 108,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $374,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veritex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,296,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin bought 13,158 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Veritex stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.28 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a net margin of 37.23% and a return on equity of 10.94%. Veritex’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Veritex from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

