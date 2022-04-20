Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banner were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Banner by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Banner by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 11,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,925,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $57.43 on Wednesday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 12.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.50%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

