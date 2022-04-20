Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Position in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 158,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTX opened at $64.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.25 and a 12 month high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $476.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, CL King lowered their price objective on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

