Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Renasant were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 15.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,162,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,050,000 after acquiring an additional 556,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Renasant by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,111,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Renasant by 14.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 569,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,531,000 after buying an additional 70,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Renasant by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 44,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Renasant Co. has a 1-year low of $31.54 and a 1-year high of $45.59.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Renasant had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

