Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,000 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Shaffer sold 10,500 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $381,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $290,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Monday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

SBCF opened at $34.35 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.09. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.85%.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

